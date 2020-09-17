West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has issued admit card for constable(male) and warder/female warder interview. Candidates who applied for the posts can now download their admit card from the official website of WB Police, wbprb.applythrunet.co.in.

WB Police Constable and SI Recruitment 2020:The West Bengal Police Department, under Govt. of West Bengal, has invited online applications from eligible and interested candidates for filling 139 vacancies to the post of Sub-Inspectors (Crew Comprising Master), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (Crew Engine Driver) and Constables (Crew) through direct recruitment.



West Bengal Police September 2020 Notification Details Assistant Sub Inspector Any Graduate Job Location Kolkata Total Vacancies 23 Date Added 16/09/2020 Last Date to Apply 18/10/2020

West Bengal Police September 2020 Notification Details Sub Inspector Any Graduate Job Location Kolkata Total Vacancies 24 Date Added 16/09/2020 Last Date to Apply 18/10/2020

West Bengal Police September 2020 Notification Details Constable 12TH Job Location Kolkata Total Vacancies 92 Date Added 16/09/2020 Last Date to Apply 18/10/2020

Educational Criteria And Experience

Candidates applying for SI, PSI and Constable posts through West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 must have served as have served as a Chief Petty Officer/Petty Officer in Navy, Seaman Branch only (SI); served as Petty Officer in Navy, Seaman Branch only (PSI); served as a Leading Seaman/Seaman-I/Seaman-II in Navy equivalent all branches (Constable) with two to three years of work experience in a relevant domain as detailed in the advertisement.

Selection And Pay Scale

The selection of candidates for SI, PSI and Constable posts through West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 will be done through Shortlisting, Written Test/Interview and Document Verification. Candidates selected for SI, PSI and Constable posts through West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 will be paid emolument in the range of Rs. 22,700 to Rs. 82,900 per month as per the designation.

How To Apply

Candidates applying for SI, PSI and Constable posts through West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 must register online on the official West Bengal Police website at http://wbpolice.gov.in/WBP/Common/WBP_RecruitmentNew.aspx from March 24, 2020 onwards and submit their applications on or before April 24, 2020 at http://wbpolice.gov.in/

Read the detailed notification about West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 for SI, PSI and Constable post http://wbpolice.gov.in/writereaddata/wbp/InformationCostalSecurity.pdf

