WB Police Constable and SI Recruitment 2020:The West Bengal Police Department, under Govt. of West Bengal, has invited online applications from eligible and interested candidates for filling 139 vacancies to the post of Sub-Inspectors (Crew Comprising Master), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (Crew Engine Driver) and Constables (Crew) through direct recruitment.
|West Bengal Police September 2020 Notification
|Details
|Assistant Sub Inspector
|Any Graduate
|Job Location
|Kolkata
|Total Vacancies
|23
|Date Added
|16/09/2020
|Last Date to Apply
|18/10/2020
|West Bengal Police September 2020 Notification
|Details
|Sub Inspector
|Any Graduate
|Job Location
|Kolkata
|Total Vacancies
|24
|Date Added
|16/09/2020
|Last Date to Apply
|18/10/2020
|West Bengal Police September 2020 Notification
|Details
|Constable
|12TH
|Job Location
|Kolkata
|Total Vacancies
|92
|Date Added
|16/09/2020
|Last Date to Apply
|18/10/2020
Educational Criteria And Experience
Candidates applying for SI, PSI and Constable posts through West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 must have served as have served as a Chief Petty Officer/Petty Officer in Navy, Seaman Branch only (SI); served as Petty Officer in Navy, Seaman Branch only (PSI); served as a Leading Seaman/Seaman-I/Seaman-II in Navy equivalent all branches (Constable) with two to three years of work experience in a relevant domain as detailed in the advertisement.
Selection And Pay Scale
The selection of candidates for SI, PSI and Constable posts through West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 will be done through Shortlisting, Written Test/Interview and Document Verification. Candidates selected for SI, PSI and Constable posts through West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 will be paid emolument in the range of Rs. 22,700 to Rs. 82,900 per month as per the designation.
ALSO READ: Common Law Admission Test 2020: CLAT admit card released @clat.ac.in, here’s how to download
How To Apply
Candidates applying for SI, PSI and Constable posts through West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 must register online on the official West Bengal Police website at http://wbpolice.gov.in/WBP/Common/WBP_RecruitmentNew.aspx from March 24, 2020 onwards and submit their applications on or before April 24, 2020 at http://wbpolice.gov.in/
Read the detailed notification about West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 for SI, PSI and Constable post http://wbpolice.gov.in/writereaddata/wbp/InformationCostalSecurity.pdf
ALSO READ: AILET admit cards 2020 released @ nludelhi.ac.in, here’s the direct link and steps to download hall ticket