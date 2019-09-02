WB Police Admit Card 2019: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released a notification on their official website informing about admit card for the candidates who will appear in the Competitive Written Exam on September 15, that now they can download the admit cards from the website.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released the admit cards for the Competitive Written Exam to be held on September 15 for the recruitment of Warder/Female Warder posts on the official website www.wbpolice.gov.in. WBPRB had announced the recruitment for the same posts earlier this year in February.

The recruitment board had announced the recruitment for total 816 vacancies out of which 695 were for male candidates and 121 were for female candidates. The written test will be of one-hour duration. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download the admit cards with the help of their application id and date of birth.

What are the steps to download West Bengal Warder Admit Card 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab from the homepage menu and then click on the first link displayed on the screen for Warder recruitment 2019.

Step 3: Click on the get details button and then click on download e-admit card link.

Step 4: Enter the asked details.

Step 5: Submit and download your e-admit card.

Step 6: Take the print out of your e-admit card for your future reference.

West Bengal Warder Recruitment 2019: Link to Download Admit Card

The candidates who will be appearing the in the competitive Written Examination are advised not to wear sneakers, sports shoes, high-heeled sandals or any other type of shoes or else they would not be allowed to enter the examination center. Candidates are only allowed to wear flat footwear such as plain sandal or slippers without any kind of artificial design on it and without any metal embellishments.

