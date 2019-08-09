WBPR Result 2018 out now! The result of the final written examination for Constable post in West Bengal Police is announced and the candidates can check their result on the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. For more info, read below!

WBPR Result 2018: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), Kolkata has recently announced the result of 2018 final written examination for the post of Constable in West Bengal Police. The WBPRB has uploaded the result on their official website- http://wbpolice.gov.in and candidates who appeared in the final examination can now visit the site to check their result.

The final written examination 2018 result for the position of Constable is followed by the interview round of the candidates who have successfully qualified for the position. To check the result, candidates are advised to follow these steps:

Visit the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board- http://wbpolice.gov.in Click on the Recruitment section from the menu and then click on get details. You have to enter your Application S1. No., DOB and District/State and click on submit. You’ll get your result.

The interview is scheduled to begin on and from 26th August 2019 under different Range Recruitment Boards. The WBPRB will upload the e-call letters for the interview of the shortlisted candidates on the same website mentioned above on 14th August 2019. Also, neither candidate will be issued the hardcopy of the interview call letter nor it will be available at the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board Office. WBPRB requests all the candidates to get the print out of their e-call letters before the date of interview. SMS reminders will be sent to all the shortlisted candidates on their registered mobile number informing their venue and date of the interview.

The candidates are advised to keep their registered mobile numbers active so as to avoid any non-delivery of the SMS or notification. If the candidate doesn’t receive any SMS or notification due to their fault or technical reasons, the WBPRB will not be held liable.

The direct link to get the result is here: http://wbpolice.gov.in/WBP/Common/WBP_Result.aspx?RecId=2018/0005&NotId=168

The candidates must keep a check on the official website of WBPRB for further instructions and details.

