West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is accepting applications for recruiting people in the position of Additional Director and Deputy Director. The candidates who are interested and fall under the eligibility criteria can easily apply for the positions. Following a prescribed format of applications, the candidates should submit their applications before May 27, 2019 as it is the last date for applications.

The candidates who are willing to work with West Bengal Public Service Commission should quickly apply for the vacant positions and not let go this golden opportunity. To save you from the chaos, we have listed all the important details.

Important Dates to remember!

Last date for submission of application: 27 May 2019

Here are the West Bengal PSC Vacancy Details:

Additional Director – 1 vacant Post

Deputy Director – 4 vacant Posts

Officer – 4 vacant Posts

Here are the Educational Qualification for the vacant positions.

For the position of Additional Director, the person needs to have a Master degree in Veterinary Science or Animal Husbandry from a recognized University.

For a position Deputy Director, a person needs to have a Master degree in Animal Husbandry or Bachelor degree in Veterinary Science and having Registration with the West Bengal Veterinary Council constituted under the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (52 of 1984).

For the position of an Officer, the person needs to have an Honours Degree from a recognized University.

Here’s the payscale for the vacant positions:

For Additional Director – Rs.28,000/- – Rs.52, 000/- (P.B. – 4B) plus Grade Pay Rs.7,600/-

For Deputy Director – Rs.15, 600/- – Rs.42, 000/- (P.B. – 4A) plus Grade Pay Rs.6, 600/-

For Officer – Rs.15, 600/- – Rs.42, 000/- (P.B. 4A) plus Grade Pay Rs. 5, 400/-

The candidates who are interested to get hired for these vacant positions can immediately apply using the online mode. The candidates should also note that the online application process will end on May 27, 2019. After submitting the applications, the students are advised to take a print out of the application form for further references.

