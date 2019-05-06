West Bengal PSC recruitment 2019: The West Bengal PSC (Public Service Commission) has invited the applications for the posts of additional director, deputy director and officers in A category. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the West Bengal PSC, pscwbapplication.in.

West Bengal PSC recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the posts of Additional Director and Deputy Director by the West Bengal Public Service Commission. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts before the last date of application which is May 27, 2019.

Important dates for West Bengal PSC recruitment 2019:

Last date to submit the application form: May 27, 2019

Vacancy details for West Bengal PSC recruitment 2019:

Additional Director: 1 vacancy

Deputy Director: 4 vacancies

Officer: 4 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for West Bengal PSC recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Additional director: The candidates must possess a Master degree in Veterinary Science or Animal Husbandry from a recognized university.

Deputy Director: The candidates must possess a masters degree in animal husbandry or a bachelors degree in veterinary science and should be registered with the West Bengal Veterinary Council.

Officer: The candidates must possess an honours degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Age limit:

Additional director: The upper age limit for the post of the additional director is 55 years.

Deputy director: The upper age limit for the post of deputy director is 50 years.

Officer: The lower age limit for the post of officers is 21 years and the upper age limit for the same is 36 years.

Pay scale for the West Bengal PSC recruitment 2019:

Additional director: The candidates shortlisted for the post of additional directors will be paid between the range of Rs 28,000 to Rs 52,000 and grade pay of Rs 7,600.

Deputy Director: The candidates shortlisted for the post of deputy directors will be paid between the range of Rs 15,600 to Rs 42,000 and grade pay of Rs 6,600.

Officer: The candidates shortlisted for the posts of an officer will be paid between the range of Rs 15,600 to Rs 42,000 and grade pay of Rs 5,400.

How to apply for the West Bengal PSC recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), pscwbapplication.in. All the candidates can download the application and take a print out of the application for future reference.

