VOCLET Exam result 2018 for admission to polytechnic courses in engineering, technology, and architecture in colleges under West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) were declared on the official website i.e. webscte.org. The merit list will be available in the Council’s website www.webscte.co.in and also in the websites www.exametc.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.examresults.net and www.results.shiksha.

Students who appeared for the VOCLET Exam 2018 for admission to polytechnic courses in engineering, technology, and architecture in colleges under West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) can now check their scoreboard on the official website i.e. webscte.org. The merit list will be available on the site for the exam conducted on May 6 in all the 22 districts of West Bengal. All the candidates will be able to know their result within a month.

Steps to check WB VOCLET Exam Results 2018:

Log on to the official site i.e. webscte.org

Click on VOCLET results 2018 in order to get the mark sheet.

Submit your details

Download the result and keep a printout for future reference

The official notice of the WEBSCTE stated, “The results of JEXPO-2018 and VOCLET-2018 for admission to different Diploma Courses in Engineering & Technology in the Polytechnics of the State of West Bengal will be published on Friday, the 1st June 2018. The merit list will be available in the Council’s website www.webscte.co.in and also in the websites www.exametc.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.examresults.net and www.results.shiksha.

Students can pre-register their Enrolment Number and Mobile Number at www.exametc.com to get the result free on SMS soon after result release.

To get a result on SMS:

For JEXPO: Send SMS as “JEXPO<space>Enrolment No. to 56070”

For VOCLET: Send SMS as “VOCLET<space>Enrolment No. to 56070”

The Android mobile users may download the Android Mobile App “WBSCTE Results 2018” from Google Play Store to view the result.”

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App