West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2019: WBBSE will declare the results for the Madhyamik examination 2019 which is equivalent to the class 10th examination on May 21, 2019.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2019: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or popularly known as WBBSE is going to declare the results of the Madhyamik examination which is equivalent to the class 10 examinations on May 21, 2019. All the students who have appeared for the same can check and download their result by visiting the official website of WBBSE, wbbse.org. The Madhyamik exams commenced from February 12, 2019, and concluded on February 22, 2019. According to the latest reports, a total number of 10,66,000 students have appeared in the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhaymik examination this year, out of which 10,64,980 students are regular. The president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), Kalyanmoy Ganguly has stated that no re-examination will be organised for the students who will fail to qualify the exam. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is suffering allegations and is under scanner due to paper leak.

Steps to check the WBBSE 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), wbbse.org or wbresults.

Step 2: Tap the link saying results present on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, date of birth and others.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep- it with you for future reference.

Last year analysis of WBBSE class 10 result 2019:

In the year 2018, the West Bengal Board class 10 results were declared on June 6 and the overall pass percentage was 85.49 per cent. More than 11 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam last year.

About WBBSE Board:

The WBBSE or the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education was formed under the West Bengal Secondary Education Act, 1950, and the board started its working in the year 1951. Every year, more than ten lakh students take the West Bengal Board Madhyamik Examination. The 12th Board examination is organised by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

