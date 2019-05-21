West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 declared: The WB Class 10 result 2019 or the West Bengal board result 2019 has been declared by West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Here are steps, websites and direct links to download the WB Class 10 result 2019 @ wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 declared @ wbresults.nic.in: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the WB Madhyamik Result 2019, WB Board Class 10 Results today, May 21. The WBBSE officials announced the pass percentage, name of the toppers, and other important details during a press conference. The result will be available for students after 10 am on West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s official website @ wbresults.nic.in.

Students can also find their WB Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2019 on alternative websites— examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared for West Bengal Board Class 10 examination this year and were waiting for the results, can check their result by simply following the steps mentioned below:

The result was announced by Board president Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly. In the press conference, Ganguly said 86.07 % students have passed the West Bengal Board examination this year. East Medinipur district has topped with 96.10 per cent pass percentage and Kolkata bagged the second spot with 92.13 per cent pass percentage.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 | Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education @ wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link/ tab for WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Your WB Class 10th result 2019, West Bengal 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen now

Step 5: Download, save and take a print out of the West Bengal Board Madhyamik result 2019 for future reference.

The West Bengal Madhyamik Board exams 2019 or Class 10 exams were held between February 12 to 22, 2019. According to the official data, shared by West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, more than 10.66 lakh students had appeared for the Madhyamik exams 2019.

The West Bengal Board Result 2019 can also be checked via SMS by following the steps mentioned below:

Steps 1: Open the message box on your phone

Step 2: Write a message: WB10, followed by the roll number

Step 3: Send it to 54242/56263/58888

