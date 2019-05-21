West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019, WB WBBSE Board 10th Madhyamik Result 2019 @wbresults.nic.in: The students can check class 10 examination results on May 21, 2019. The students can check the results through the websites — wbbse.orgwbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 toppers list @ wbbse.org: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the results of Madhyamik class 10 examinations on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The results are available on the official website of the board- wbbse.org from 10 am. This years class 10th toppers are- Sougata Das from Muhammadpur Desopran Vidyapth who has secured the first position with 694 marks, followed by Sanjibani Debnath from Sunity Academy, Coochbehar who secured 689 marks.

On third rank Shirshendu Saha from Satgachia High School, Burdwan who secured 688 marks, Mayurakshi Sarkar from Sunity Academy, Coochbehar bagging 687 marks, Nilabja Das from Jalpaiguri Zilla School, Jalpaiguri getting 687 marks and at third and fourth rank Mrinmay Mandal from Japlaiguri Zilla School, Jalpaiguri securing 687 marks and Dip Gaine from Prafulla Nagar Vidyamandir, Habra who secured 686 marks.

The students can get their West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the mark sheets will be distributed to the school principals from 11 am.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: Websites to check the result

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: Via SMS

Candidates can also check their results via the SMS provider. All they have to do is SMS – WB10<space>Roll Number to 56070. West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: Via ‘Madhyamik Results 2019’ app Except for websites and SMS, the result for the same can also be checked via the application Madhyamik results 2019. The students have to download the application form Googe Play store to check their result.

Among all districts, the East Midnapore secured the first position followed by Kolkata securing the second spot. The pass percentage of 96.01 percent was observed in the East Midnapore district meanwhile Kolkata has secured the second spot and West Midnapore secured the third rank.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App