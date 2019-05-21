West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 LIVE: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the WB Madhyamik Result 2019, WB Board Class 10 Results today @ wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 LIVE @ wbresults.nic.in: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare WB Madhyamik Result 2019, WB Board Class 10 Results today, May 21. According to the reports, the West Bengal board official will announce the overall pass percentage, name of the toppers in a press conference at 10 am. After which, the WB Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2019 will be available on board’s official website @ wbresults.nic.in. The candidates who had appeared for the West Bengal Board Madhyamik Class 10 examination and have been waiting eagerly for the results, can check and download their scorecard after 10 am.

The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will also be available on alternative websites —examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in. Candidates can download their West Bengal Board result by simply following the steps mentioned below:

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 | Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education @ wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link/ tab for WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Your WB Class 10th result 2019, West Bengal 10th Result 2019 will appear on screen now

Step 5: Download, save and take a print out of the West Bengal Board Madhyamik result 2019 for future reference.

Candidates can also check and download their result via SMS by following the steps mentioned below:

Steps 1: Open the message box on your phone

Step 2: Write a message: WB10, followed by the roll number

Step 3: Send it to 54242/56263/58888.

Example: WB10<10digitrollnumber> to 54242

You will soon receive a message with your result, rank and subject wise marks for WBBSE Result 2019 board examination.

