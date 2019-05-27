West Bengal WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2019 declared @ wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in: The West Bengal class 12 higher secondary Uccha Madhayamik board examination result has been declared on the official website of the board. 7, 90,000 students registered and 7,77,000 students appeared. The pass percentage this year is 86.92 percent.

(WBCHSE) higher secondary, Uchha Madhyamik class 12 board examination result via SMS:

The result can be seen via SMS, for that students have to pre-register themselves. Students have to message- WB12roll number and send it to 567650 or WB12 roll number and send it 58888)

(WBCHSE) higher secondary, Uchha Madhyamik class 12 board examination result: Steps to check

Step 1: Check the official website of the board- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in, Indiaresults.com, examresults.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link reading as download class 12 result

Step 3: Enter registration number, admit card details as asked for

Step 4: Results will be on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future references.

