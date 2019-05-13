West Bengal WBCHSE 12th Results 2019: WBCHSE is going to announce the result for the class 12th examination 2019 on May 27, 2019. The results will be declared through a press conference and after that, they will be available at the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), wbchse.nic.in.

West Bengal WBCHSE 12th Results 2019: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results for the class 10th examinations on Monday, May 27, 2019. All the students who have appeared for the WBCHSE class 12th examinations can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), wbchse.nic.in. As per a board official, the results for the class 12 examination will be declared from the office of the board at 10:00 AM. After the announcement of the results through a press conference, the results will be available to the students on the official website of the board. Students can also prefer other official websites of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) like wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in.

How to check the West Bengal WBCHSE 12th Results 2019 via SMS:

All the candidates who have appeared for the WBCHSE class 12th examination can also check their result through SMS. Type a message in this format WB12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 or WB12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 58888.

In the current year, more than 8 lakh students appeared for the Uchha Madhyamik examinations which were held in the month of March. A total number of 12 candidates were caught cheating with a mobile phone during the examination. Due to this attitude, the entire examination was cancelled for these 12 students.

In the year 2018, Granthan Sengupta of the Jalpaiguri Zila School scored 496 out of 500 marks and topped the examinations. He became the first student from the Arts stream to top the examination in tenure of five years. A total number of 83.75 per cent students clearly passed the Higher Secondary examination. In 2018, the result for class 12th exam was declared on June 8.

