WBHRB Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Staff Nurses through a recruitment notification released on the official website of the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board. Candidates can check the notification online and apply before the last date.

WBHRB Recruitment 2018: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Staff Nurse on its official website- wbhrb.in. Interested candidates can log in to the website and go through the detailed notification released by the Board. According to reports, there are 7,615 vacancies against the Staff Nurse Grade II posts, which are aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive.

The candidates applying for the posts should note that they should satisfy the eligibility criteria. As per requirement, the applicants should be in between the age of 18 and 39 years. An applicant must have passed a general nursing degree or midwifery /Basic BSc Nursing/Post Basic BSc (Nursing) from any nursing institute, recognised by both Indian Nursing Council and the respective state Nursing Council. The last date for the submission of online application has been scheduled for September 26, 2018

ALSO READ: Telangana Panchayat Secretary 2018 Recruitment: Hurry! Last date for online applications to 9355 posts @ tspri.cgg.gov.in today, check details here

How to check the notification online?

Visit the official website of West Bengal Health Recruitment Board or WBHRB – wbhrb.in Search for the recruitment notification on the homepage and click on it Candidates will be directed to a PDF Now go through the details in the notification and start applying online Download the same if necessary

ALSO READ: AILET 2019: National Law University announces AILET 2019 exam date @ nludelhi.ac.in, check eligibility now

ALSO READ: TSPSC Recruitment 2018: Application open for Professor posts @ tspsc.gov.in, apply now

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More