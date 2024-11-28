The Centre announced that 5,182 teaching posts remain vacant in central universities as of October 2024. The minister explained that vacancies occur due to factors like retirement, resignations, and increased student enrollment. He emphasized that central universities are responsible for filling these positions through regular recruitment processes.

On Wednesday, the Centre revealed that as of October 2024, there are 5,182 vacant teaching positions in central universities. This information was provided by Sukanta Mazumdar, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The Centre announced that 5,182 teaching posts remain vacant in central universities as of October 2024, according to Sukanta Mazumdar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, in a Rajya Sabha response. The minister explained that vacancies occur due to factors like retirement, resignations, and increased student enrollment. He emphasized that central universities are responsible for filling these positions through regular recruitment processes.

To address this, the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) continuously monitor the situation. Central universities have been directed to fill vacancies via regular recruitment drives. Over 7,650 teaching positions have already been filled through special recruitment drives.

In May 2023, the UGC launched the CU-Chayan portal, a unified platform designed to streamline faculty recruitment across central universities. This portal helps both applicants and universities manage the recruitment process while allowing each university to maintain its existing procedures.

Additionally, the minister stated that 25,777 posts, including 15,139 faculty positions, were filled across Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs) under mission mode as of October 2024.