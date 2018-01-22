As per reports, more than 2000 postgraduate Chemistry and Microbiology students with Mumbai University, who have not had a single class since the current semester started on November 1, have demanded postponement of the exams. Reacting to the reports, director of examinations and evaluations said that he has received the request letter from students. He further added that they will consider the letter. The examinations section declared the exam date based on the starting date of the semester.

Just a few years after being the centre of criticism for delaying the results of students and leaving them in a lurch, the Mumbai University is back in the headlines and for no good reasons at all. The students of Mumbai University are currently panic struck as their University has announced that it will be conducting the exams for Master in Science (MSc) students from January 23. However, no lecture has been conducted yet for MSc candidates pursuing chemistry and microbiology. The announcement by the Mumbai University has caused panic to over 2,000 students after the University asked the respective students to collect their admit cards, hall tickets from the University’s office.

Following the announcement by the Mumbai University, the students are expected to launch a protest march against University’s decision. Reports suggested that this is not the first time that something like this took place at Mumbai University. Earlier, the exams were postponed by the University for the same reason. Talking to Mid-Day, a student from Mumbai University said, “Our semester began on November 1, and MU had declared that exams would begin on December 26. But no lectures had been held, so it was impossible for us to appear for exams. After a constant follow-up with MU authorities, we managed to get exams postponed to January 23.”

The theory lectures for the students are held collectively for the batch according to the schedule declared by the University. Meanwhile, the practical sessions for the master courses are held individually at their respective colleges. Panicked over the exam dates, the students even organised informal lectures and pleaded with the professors to hold at least a few classes if the University denies the postponement of exams. Reacting to the reports, director of examinations and evaluations Dr Arjun Ghatule, said, “I have received the request letter from students and we will consider it. The examinations section declared the exam date based on the starting date of the semester. We are not aware of the status of lectures.”