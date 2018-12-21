XAT 2019 Admit Card: The admit card of XAT 2019 exam is all set to release on the official website today. Candidates need to log into the official website - xatonline.in and download the same as soon as it releases by following the steps given below.

XAT 2019 admit card: The Admit Card or hall ticket for the upcoming XAT entrance examination for admissions to MBA programmes is all set to release on the official website today, December 21, 2018. All the candidates who are appearing for the examination can download on the same from the official website after 5 PM onwards. The hall ticket of XAT 2019 exam was earlier scheduled to be published on December 20, 2018.

The link for download of the XAT 2018 Admit Card will be live at – xatonline.in. Candidates need to log into the official website and follow the instructions given below to download their respective admmit cards for XAT 2019 Exam.

How to download the XAT 2019 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of XAT i.e. xatonline.in

On logging in, the homepage will appear on the screen

Now, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card” that will be flashed on the top of the official website of XAT

Now, applicants need to enter the details of their XAT 2019 registration such as their ID and password to access the admit card

Click on the link to download the hall ticket under download section

A PDF will be displayed on the computer screen containing the XAT admit card

Download the XAT 2019 hall ticket and take a print out for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More