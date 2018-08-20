XAT 2019: The online application process for XAT 2019 or Xaviers Aptitude Test has started on the official website - xatonline.in. Interested candidates can check the website and register themselves before filling up the application form.

XAT 2019: The online application process for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2019 has been opened by the Xavier School of Management on the official website today, i.e. on August 20, 2018. Candidates who are willing to appear for the examination this year can go through the notification online and check the instructions for filling up the application form at – xatonline.in.

According to the website, the last date for filling up the application form for XAT 2019 is November 30. XAT 2019 will be conducted at different centres across the state on January 6, 2018. The examination will be starting at 10:00AM and will go on until 1:00PM in the afternoon. Interested candidates can apply for the examination by logging into the official website.

ALSO READ: IGNOU Admission 2018 July Session: Last date for applications extended till August 31, 2018

Candidates need to follow the following instructions to receive the XAT ID and Password.

Search for the “register online” option on the homepage Complete the registration process Upload the requisite documents Click on the submit button Candidate will receive the XAT ID and Password in the registered email address and as SMS on the registered mobile number. Candidate can log in with the XAT ID and Password to complete the application for XAT 2019 Candidates should note that once the registration process is complete details entered cannot be changed

ALSO READ: Manabadi APSET 2018 Result released @ apset.net.in, see how to download

The XAT is conducted by XLRI on behalf of XAMI. This entrance examination is the gateway to admissions into the best Business Schools in the country. Reports say that more than 150 institutions accepts XAT score for admission into MBA programmes.

To go to the official website and check the details for applying online for XAT 2019, click on this link: http://www.xatonline.in/per/g21/pub/2076/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html

ALSO READ: DU Undergraduate SOL admission 2018 begins, see how to apply @ sol.du.ac.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More