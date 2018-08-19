XAT Registration 2019: The online registration process for Xavier Attitude Test (XAT) 2019 will be opened tomorrow, i.e. on August 20. Interested candidates can apply through the website xatonline.in. The last date for applying is November 30.

XAT Registration 2019: The online registration process for Xavier Attitude Test (XAT) 2019 is all set to start from August 20. Eligible candidates who are interested to apply can visit the official website xatonline.in and fill in the application form and submit the same on or before November 30. According to reports, the XAT 2019 examination will be conducted by the Xavier School of Management on January 6, 2019.

Candidates willing to apply must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream for appearing in the XAT 2019 entrance examination. The XAT exam will test candidates on verbal and logical abilities, decision making, quantitative ability and data interpretation, and general knowledge. Reports say that the examination will be held at 46 centres across the country.

ALSO READ KVS Recruitment 2018: Kendriya Vidyalaya invited for TGT, PGT and non-teaching posts @ kvsangathan.nic.in

To register for the XAT 2019 online, candidates need to complete the registration process by logging into the official website home page. Candidates also need to make a payment of Rs. 1,700 while registering for the exam. They should note that if they fail to register for the examination on time, they will have to pay a fee of Rs 2,000 for late registration.

Moreover, this year the XAT 2019 paper pattern has been modified. The essay writing section in the XAT examination has been removed and reports say that there will now be four sections in the paper which will have logical reasoning, decision-making, quantitative ability and data interpretation, and general knowledge. The exam will be conducted only in online mode on January 6, 2019.

How to apply online for XAT 2019?

Log in to the official website, xatonline.in Search for the “register online” option on the homepage Complete the registration process Upload the requisite documents Click on the submit button

ALSO READ: IGNOU Admission 2018 July Session: Last date for applications extended till August 31, 2018

ALSO READ: IBPS PO 2018: Online registration commences for 4120 vacancies @ ibps.in, last date Sept. 4

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More