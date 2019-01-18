XAT 2019: The results of XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) 2019 entrance examination has been released by Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) at xatonline.in. Candidates can check the results and cut off marks by clicking on the direct link to download given here.

XAT 2019: The Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) has released the results of the recently held XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) 2019 entrance examination for admissions into the Master of Business Management (MBA) courses through its official website – xatonline.in yesterday, i.e. on January 17, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination this year can check the result by visiting the website or clicking on the direct link to download given below. According to reports, XAT, the national-level management entrance test conducted by the Management Institute on January 6, 2019 from 10 am to 1:00 pm.

Moreover, candidates can check their score and cut off marks by going to the official website. They need to enter their respective login details on the website to access the result. To download the XAT 2019 result candidates are advised to follow the instructions given here for their convenience.

How to download or check the XAT Result 2019?

At first, log into the official website of XAT 2019 – xatonline.in

Search for the link that reads, “XAT 2019 results” on the homepage and click on the same

Candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the login details such as like registration number and password to access the user portal

Now, click on the result link

Download the result of XAT 2019 and take a print out for reference if necessary

Direct link to download the XAT 2019 results, cut off marks: http://www.xatonline.in/per/g21/pub/2076/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html#

