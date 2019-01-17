XAT 2019: Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) result has been announced by the Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) on the official website– xatonline.in. Those who appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website. The examination was conducted on January 6.

XAT 2019: The results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) has been declared by the Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) has released on the official website– xatonline.in. The applicants can check their results their score by entering their login details. The exam was conducted on January 6. The scorecard consists of the section-wise details, overall scores and percentiles.

XAT is an entrance exam which is conducted at a national level for admitting the candidates into their post-graduate management programmes. the qualifiers will be called for the GD/ interview round from various management institutes.

The XAT 2019 applicants’ scorecard is valid for various B-schools. Over 150 B-schools such as Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai, Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad and many more are handful of the institution where the scorecard will be available.

Steps to download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website xatonline.in.

Step 2: Click on XAT 2019 results on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will be displayed

Step 4: Enter your login details – registration number and password

Step 5: Download a print out of the result

XAT had eliminated the essay writing section. Not just it, there will be no subjective-type of questions.

The candidates will selected on the basis of the XAT scorecard, besides academic background and relevant work experience. They will also analyse relevant work experience. Along with it, the participation in extracurricular activities will also be taken into account while preparing the final list.

