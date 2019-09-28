XAT 2020: The application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2020 has started and candidates can apply by visiting the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps and know how to apply. All the details are mentioned below.

XAT 2020: The application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2020 has started on the official website at xatonline.in. Now, the candidates wanting to apply for the test can visit the mentioned website and do so. They can apply for the XAT 2020 till November 30, 2019, which is the last date. In case, candidates miss the deadline, they can still apply but the process will be paid. The candidates will have to pay a late fee. They can apply till December 7, 2019.

How to apply XAT 2020:

First, visit the official website at xatonline.in You need to click on the register option on the homepage Here, enter the required details You need to save the details and tap next Upload your documents and fill the form Select the programme and hit the submit option Last, you will have to pay an online payment

The XAT 2020 will be conducted on January 5, 2020. There will be a computer-based exam with a duration of three hours. The paper will be having objective type questions with 100 in number. The questions will be from verbal and logical ability, decision making, general knowledge etc. There will be negative marking. A total of 0.25 marks will be deducted from each wrong answer. After qualifying the test, the candidates will be given admission to 150 Business schools in the country.

The XAT 2020 Admit Card will be released on December 20, 2019, and the candidates can download the same till January 5, 2010. The XAT is being held by the Xavier Association of Management Institutions. The official notification was released o August 23, 2019. Annually, around 90,000 candidates take part in the test.

