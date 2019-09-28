XAT 2020 registration: The application process for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2020 has started through the official website. Interested candidates are advised to check the details here.

XAT 2020: The online registration and application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2020 has started on the official website of XAT 2020. Candidates who wish to appear in the upcoming examination are advised to check the notification on the official website and start applying through the same. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for XAT 2020 can check the instructions given below for their convenience. Candidates need to visit the official website – xatonline.in.

Candidates must note that the application process for the XAT 2020 examination will be open till November 30, 2019 through the official website. XAT 2020 will be held on January 5, 2020, for candidates who wish to take admissions in B. Schools across the country. XAT is conducted by XLRI on behalf of XAMI

XAT 2020 Notification: How to download?

Candidates need to log into the XAT 2020 official website – xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Bulletin”

On clicking, a PDF will be displayed

Download and go through the details in it

How to register for XAT 2020 online?

Candidates need to visit the official website – http://www.xatonline.in

Click on the registration link

Enter name, date of birth, contact details and email ids

Click on submit button

An id and password will be generated

Now login to the user portal and fill the online application form

Proceed to upload scanned copies of relevant documents and upload signature as per the specifications mentioned in the notification

Candidates can proceed to complete the process of filling other details in the Application Form

Make application fee payment online and verify the details before final submission

Click on the Submit Button and keep a copy of the submitted application form for reference in future

Candidates must note that application submitted after the last date will be accepted only with a late fee. The last date for submission of the online application form is November 30 while candidates can submit their applications till December 7, 2019, with the late fee. For more details refer to the notification on the XAT 2020 official website.

