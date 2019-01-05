XAT Admission Test 2019: The Xavier Admission Test is all set to take place on this week's Sunday. Naturally, every candidate wants to pass the examination with flying colours. Before appearing for the examination, it is important for the candidates to remember all the important points.

XAT Admission Test 2019: The Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) is all set to conduct the Xavier Admission Test on Sunday, January 6, 2019 for admission to the post-graduate management programmes. The examination will be conducted online at various centres across the country from 10 am to 1 pm.

Unlike last year, there is a change in the exam paper pattern. The XAT 2019 will not have an essay writing. The paper will have four sections: Verbal and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.

Few are the important points to remember before appearing for the examination.

Hall Ticket: It is necessary for the candidates to carry the admit card as it contains all the important details such as roll number, name, exam centre, duration etc. The candidates are requested to carry it to the centre as entry without it is prohibited.

Revision is the key: The candidates are requested to revise syllabus constantly. Better to prepare all the strong areas during the revision.

Leave New Topics: It is better to not to take the new topics on the last day. Don’t worry, if you have left something, mugging up new things at the moment will only lead to confusion.

Mock test: The candidates need to revise thoroughly. In case you are not sure about your preparation, one can take up the mock test. Various mock tests are available on the official website. It contains the questions which are recently based on the latest pattern.

GK section: It is the most common section of all the competitive examinations. One should be well- versed with the current affairs. At the last moment, it is better to brush up GK/current affair quiz from a good, authentic website to make your preparations strong.

Sleep tight: A 6-7 hours of sound sleep is enough to start your day with a refreshed mind. Late night study has always added pressure on the minds.

Calm Your Nerves: Don’t get nervous at the time of the examination. Stressing out while solving the questions will only create confusion. This will affect your performance.

