Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2019 will be conducted on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Xavier School of Management (XLRI) conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. For more than 60 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 150 institutes for the admission. Applicants should note that registration for XAT 2019 is the preliminary step towards applying to XLRI and XAT Associate Institutes. Applicants applying to XAT Associate Institutes, besides XLRI have to apply separately according to their choice.

XAT Centres

XAT 2019 would be conducted across India in the following cities.

– Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Surat, Tiruchirapalli, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam.

Important Dates

– XAT 2019 registration begins on August 20, 2018

– XAT 2019 registration closes on November 30, 2018 (CLOSED)

Mode of Examination

– Online

Exam Structure

The exam consist of the following sections:

– Verbal and Logical Ability (VA & LR)

– Decision Making (DM)

– Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

– General Knowledge (GK)

XLRI Website Link

http://www.xatonline.in/per/g21/pub/2076/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html

