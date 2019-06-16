IGNOU or the Indira Gandhi National Open University is going to introduce the Yoga Certificate Programme by July 2019. The university has informed for the same by publishing an official press release.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University or popularly known as the IGNOU has introduced a Certification programme in Yoga (CPY). According to the latest information, the certificate course for the same will start in July 2019. The university has informed the masses about the same programme via press release.

About the Yoga Certification Course:

The course material will be available in English and anyone who has completed education till class 12 can apply for the same irrespective of the stream they opted for in their class 12th. The Certificate Programme in Yoga is supposed to be offered through the following regional centres of Haridwar, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ladnun, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. The Yoga Certificate Programme will comprise three courses with a total number of 16 credits.

Duration of the course:

The course will last for six months and all the students will be given a maximum of two years to clear pass the course.

Fee:

Candidates are supposed to pay a fee of Rs 10,000 for the entire programme of yoga.

About IGNOU:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was founded under the Act of Parliament in 1985, has continuously performed to create a knowledge society through spreading education. The university has tried to boost the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by providing high-quality teaching via distance and open learning.

The University started its journey by providing two academic programmes in 1987 which included Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education and created strength of 4,528 students. Now, the institute has a strength of more than 3 million students in India and a few other countries through 21 schools of studies and a network of 67 regional centres, approximately 2,667 learner support centres and around 29 overseas partner institutions.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App