YSP University recruitment 2019: Looking for a job in Horticulture and Forestry? then here is what YSP University brought for you and announced 45 vacancies for junior engineer, junior technician and other posts. Check details

YSP University recruitment 2019: Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (YSP University) today announced 45 vacancies for the Junior Engineer, Junior Technician and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post by filling the online application form which candidates can get from the official website of YSP University or click on the link yspuniversity.ac.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the last day to fill and submit the form is September 25, 2019, and form will only get from the official website of YSP university and no other source. To fill the online application form candidates need to submit all the verified documents like class 10th, 12th certificate, passport size photograph, name, address, diploma.

Also Read: Maharashtra result 2019: SSC, HSC supplementary result to be announced @maharesults.nic.in, check steps with direct link

Important Date:

Last Date to send Application: 25 September 2019

Vacancy Details

Computer Programmer:01 Post

Draughtsman:01 Post

Publication Assistant:01 Post

Junior Engineer:04 Posts

Technical Assistant:01 Post

Junior Office Assistant:13 Posts

Storekeeper cum Clerk:01 Post

Field Assistant:05 Posts

Junior Technician:06 Posts

Laboratory Attendant:02 Posts

Driver: 04 Posts

Library Assistant:02 Posts

Sports Assistant:01 Post

Assistant Lineman:01 Post

Caretaker:01 Post

Matron:01 Post

Educational Qualification:

Computer Programmer: Candidates must hold a degree of B.E./B.Tech.(Computer science/Computer Engineering or Information Technology)/MCA.

Publication Assistant: Candidates must hold a 10+2 degree from a recognized university and a 3 years diploma course in Printing Technology from any Institution/University recognized by the Centre or state Government.

Junior Engineer: Candidates must hold a Civil Engineering degree from recognized University/Institution or equivalent.

Technical Assistant: Candidates must hold 2nd Division in B.Sc.

Junior Office Assistant: Candidates must hold a 10+2 certificate from a recognized Board of School Education with 1 year of diploma in Computer science/Computer Application/Information Technology from a recognized Board or University.

A DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR THE POST

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App