Zomato CEO Is Hiring Chief of Staff Role: No Salary, ₹20 Lakh Fee to Apply

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced a job opening for a Chief of Staff position, but there are some ‘unconventional’ conditions.

The selected candidate will not receive any salary during the first year of employment and will instead need to pay ₹20 lakh. But it is for a good cause, the amount will be donated to Feeding India, a Zomato-supported non-profit organization.

Sharing the job posting on his social media account, Goyal explained the rationale behind the unusual requirements, emphasizing that the role is aimed at individuals eager to learn and grow rather than those seeking a lucrative corporate opportunity.

Role Expectations

The Chief of Staff will work closely with Goyal to shape the future of Zomato and its other ventures, including Blinkit, Hyperpure, District, and Feeding India. The job description outlines the need for someone “down to earth” with “zero entitlement,” strong communication skills, empathy, common sense, and a “learning mindset.”

“This is not about resume building or financial perks,” Goyal wrote. “This role is a fast-track learning opportunity, equivalent to a high-intensity, real-world management course.”

The Controversial Fee

In an unconventional approach, Goyal clarified that candidates must donate ₹20 lakh to Feeding India if selected for the position. While there will be no salary for the first year, Zomato will contribute ₹50 lakh—equivalent to a standard Chief of Staff salary—to a charity of the candidate’s choice. From the second year onward, the role will come with a competitive salary exceeding ₹50 lakh per year.

The aim, Goyal stated, is to attract candidates motivated by the opportunity to learn rather than monetary benefits. “We want to ensure this role is unattractive to those seeking a fancy, high-paying job,” he wrote.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit a 200-word cover letter directly to Goyal at his email address (d@zomato.com). Resumes are not being accepted, with the selection process relying solely on the quality of the cover letter.

Internet Reacts

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions. Many view the opportunity as a rare chance to work alongside a leading entrepreneur in the consumer tech space. Supporters have likened it to an alternative MBA program, with Goyal promising “10x more learnings than a two-year degree from a top management school.”

However, critics argue that the ₹20 lakh donation creates a barrier for financially underprivileged candidates, effectively restricting the opportunity to those with significant resources.

“This is a learning-first opportunity, not a conventional job,” Goyal reiterated in his post, adding that he is looking for someone hungry to learn, grow, and contribute to Zomato’s ambitious vision.

The role will be based at Zomato’s headquarters in Gurugram, offering an unconventional yet high-intensity platform for the selected candidate to make a significant impact on Zomato and its ecosystem.

Whether the role is revolutionary or exclusionary remains a topic of debate, but it certainly redefines how corporate India approaches professional growth and learning.

