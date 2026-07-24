After DU, JNU Asks Students to Stay Away From Jantar Mantar Protests; Here’s What the Advisory Says

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), one of India’s most politically active campuses, has issued an advisory for its students asking them to stay away from protests at Jantar Mantar. JNU has now urged everyone in its academic community including faculty, to also avoid gathering at Jantar Mantar. The JNU protest advisory came after the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Delhi University, IIT Roorkee and IIT Madras had also issued similar advisories. The JNU’s notice is different from others as it was issued for students, teachers, researchers, scholars, staff and other members of the university.

What JNU Advisory for Jantar Mantar Protest Says

The university said everyone in its academic community should “act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety.” It advised students, faculty members and staff to “refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.”

Advisory

All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting… — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) July 24, 2026







JNU also asked members of its community to “exercise responsibility on social media.” There was also a warning not to violate any rule from the advisory as it could lead to legal action as well as disciplinary action under the university’s rules.

The university further urged everyone to uphold “academic responsibility and responsible citizenship.”

Delhi University Advisory Against Unlawful Gatherings at Jantar Mantar

The University of Delhi (DU) has issued an official safety advisory, urging all students and faculty members to strictly refrain from participating in unauthorised assemblies and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 23, 2026







“Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law”, the University said.

“Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation”, the University said.

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