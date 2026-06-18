Ahmedabad Tragedy: 17-Year-Old NEET-UG Aspirant Dies By Suicide Days Before Re-Test Examination

Ahmedabad: A tragic incident in Ahmedabad has brought attention to the pressure faced by students preparing for competitive examinations. A 17-year-old NEET-UG aspirant allegedly died by suicide just days before the scheduled re-examination, leaving his family devastated and prompting a police investigation. The teenager was preparing to appear for the NEET re-test, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 following the cancellation of the earlier examination. His sudden death has shocked the local community and raised fresh concerns about the emotional burden many students carry while pursuing admission to medical colleges.

Student Found Dead At Home

According to police officials, the teenager was found dead at his residence in Ahmedabad. Family members immediately informed authorities, who arrived at the scene and began preliminary inquiries.

Investigators have collected evidence from the house and are examining the student’s personal belongings, including electronic devices, to understand what may have led to the incident. Police have not yet reached any conclusions and have stated that all possible angles are being examined. Officials said statements of family members and people known to the student are also being recorded as part of the investigation.

Death Occurs Ahead Of NEET Re-Test

The incident comes only a few days before thousands of candidates are set to appear for the NEET-UG re-examination.

The re-test was ordered after controversy surrounding the earlier examination, forcing many students to return to months of preparation and uncertainty. For aspirants who had already gone through the stress of one examination cycle, the prospect of appearing again has been emotionally exhausting.

Students across the country have been revising their preparation schedules and adapting to the changed examination timeline while waiting for clarity about admissions.

Police Examining Possible Reasons

Authorities have not officially linked the death to examination-related stress and have urged people not to speculate until the investigation is completed.

Police are reviewing the contents of the student’s laptop and other materials that may help determine the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. Officials said the findings will be considered along with statements from family members before any conclusions are drawn. The investigation remains ongoing.

Growing Debate On Student Well-Being

The incident has reignited discussions about mental health support for students preparing for highly competitive examinations.

Medical entrance tests such as NEET are among the most challenging examinations in the country, with lakhs of candidates competing for a limited number of seats. The intense competition, long study hours, expectations from families and uncertainty about results can create significant pressure for many young aspirants.

Education experts have repeatedly stressed the need for stronger counselling systems in schools, coaching institutes and colleges to help students deal with academic stress in a healthier manner.

NEET Re-Exam Preparations Continue

Meanwhile, preparations for the NEET-UG re-examination are continuing across the country. Authorities have announced additional security measures and stricter monitoring to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly.

Candidates have been advised to follow official guidelines, carry required documents and report to examination centres on time. As the Ahmedabad police continue their probe, the teenager’s death has left family members, friends and fellow students mourning a young life lost far too soon.

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