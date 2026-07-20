AI-Generated OMR Sheets? NTA Issues Big Clarification on the NEET UG 2026 Controversy

After some NEET UG 2026 candidates raised concerns about their OMR sheets and scorecards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally issued a detailed clarification. The agency said it received a lot of complaints after announcing the results. But it said many of the documents submitted by complainants were digitally manipulated, fabricated or generated with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

The clarification comes amid continued scanner on NEET UG 2026 results, with some candidates claiming OMR sheets uploaded by NTA did not match their responses, or their scores changed post declaration of results.

Why Did the NTA Issue the Clarification?

The NTA said it received multiple representations from candidates and people claiming to represent them after the NEET UG 2026 results were announced.

Many candidates alleged that the OMR sheets uploaded against their roll numbers were incorrect. Some claimed the sheets belonged to someone else, while others said the number of attempted questions shown was much lower than what they had actually marked. A few candidates also demanded a re-evaluation based on OMR sheet images they submitted as proof.

According to the NTA, every complaint was examined individually. The agency said that in all the cases reviewed so far, its official records were found to be accurate. It added that the original OMR sheets available with the agency contained the correct roll number, booklet number, barcode, candidate details, signatures, thumb impression and invigilators’ signatures.

The NTA also said the scores declared matched the official answer key and evaluation records. It maintained that the documents submitted along with many complaints were fabricated and did not match its official records.

Arya Singh’s Allegations Explained

One of the most talked-about cases is that of Kanpur-based NEET UG candidate Arya Singh, who has publicly questioned her result. According to Arya, the OMR sheet uploaded by the NTA on July 13 had an incorrect sequence of questions. After matching her answers, she claimed her expected score should have been 609 marks. She said she submitted an objection through the official challenge portal.

Arya further alleged that the NTA later uploaded a revised OMR sheet with the corrected question order. However, she claimed that her marks still remained incorrect.

She also alleged that when the re-NEET results were declared on the night of July 16, the portal first showed her score as 540 marks. She claimed that after her family continued refreshing the website, the score changed to 167 marks. The score currently visible on the NTA portal is 167 marks, along with an All India Rank of 12,52,036.

Arya has described the issue as either a technical glitch or an evaluation error. She said she has submitted complaints to both the NTA and the Ministry of Education, along with screenshots and other supporting documents. The NTA’s latest clarification, however, does not specifically mention Arya Singh or comment on her individual case.

What Kind of Manipulation Has the NTA Detected?

The NTA said it has identified several ways in which fake examination documents were allegedly created and circulated. According to the agency, one method involved using AI-powered image editing tools to recreate the printed portions of OMR sheets. Another method involved digitally changing candidate details such as names, signatures and thumb impressions while leaving the barcode and answer bubbles unchanged.

The agency also found cases where downloaded scorecards had their marks or response counts digitally altered without changing the embedded QR code or barcode.

In some cases, fabricated OMR sheets even carried fake candidate identities that did not match any registered NEET UG 2026 applicant.

The NTA said that every genuine OMR sheet and scorecard contains unique security features, including barcodes, booklet numbers and QR codes. These can be verified using secure records maintained by the NTA and the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

It added that while edited images may appear genuine, they cannot change the official records stored on its secure servers.

NTA Warns Candidates Against Fake Documents

The NTA has advised the candidates, parents and guardians to upload only original documents downloaded from the official NTA portal while filing complaints.

The agency also warned that the creation, possession, submission or circulation of fake, digitally altered or AI-generated OMR sheets, scorecards or other examination documents is a cognisable offence under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

It said legal action could be taken not only against candidates but also against any third party involved in preparing or circulating forged documents. The NTA also clarified that it will not re-evaluate or revise any result on the basis of fabricated or digitally tampered images.

It also said that candidates with genuine grievances can be approached through the prescribed helpdesk. They should provide their application number, roll number and complete details of the issue for verification.

Political Reaction Adds to the Debate

The controversy has also sparked political reactions. Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Union government on the re-conduct of the NEET examination after the NTA warned against digitally manipulated documents.

He claimed some students had complained of anomalies in their uploaded OMR sheets and discrepancies in their responses and final scores. He also said that the absence of a proper solution had added to the stress of the candidates who had appeared for the re-NEET examination.

The NTA continues to assert that its official records are safe and correct, despite the ongoing controversy. The agency has advised the candidates to depend only on the documents available on the official portal and not to share or submit any tampered images while seeking redressal of grievance.