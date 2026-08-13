AIAPGET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released; Know How To Download Allotment At exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

The AIAPGET 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip has been released on August 13, 2026. Candidates can download the official download link for the AIAGPET exam city slip before the August 22 entrance exam. The AIAPGET 2026 city slip informs the candidates about the candidate’s exam city and not the exam centre.

What Is the AIAPGET Exam City Intimation Slip?

The NTA released the AIAPGET Exam City Intimation Slip on August 13. The exam city informs the registered candidate where the city has been allotted for the exam. The exam slip is released before the admit card so candidates can plan travel and accommodation accordingly.

Steps To Download AIAPGET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026

The Exam City Intimation Slip is available on the official NTA examination.

Visit the official AIAPGET official website.

Click on the AIAPGET 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip link

Log in using the credentials requested on the portal.

The AIAPGET Allotment Slip 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy.

Take a printout for your reference.

AIAPGET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: key Instructions

The exam city slip of AIAPGET 2026 informs the candidates about their exam cities.

The exam city slip is released prior to the admit card.

Candidates must check their names in the exam city slip carefully

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