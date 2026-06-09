AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Download Steps and Key Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon publish the provisional answer key of the All India Bar Examination. At the latest, candidates who appeared in the examination will get all access to the answer key and response sheet at allindiabarexamination.com. This is a crucial milestone in the evaluation process of the answer key and will let candidates get an idea of their score before the results are declared. Aspirants practising law in India have to obtain a Certificate of Practice. The official in-charge of the answer key will give them the opportunity to assess their performance in the examination by checking out the answer key. The BCI will soon publish the answer key online and see that the process of fielding objections for the same candidates can be filed.

What Is The AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026

The provisional answer key consists of the official suggested answers as to the questions asked in the All India Bar Examination 2021 examination. It serves as a reference guide by helping candidates to compare their written responses with the ones written by the examiners.

By cross-checking against the answer key, candidates can roughly estimate their marks and thus judge whether they qualify for the exam or not. The provisional key also strengthens the integrity of the process by providing an opportunity for the candidates to analyse the answers before the final answer key is released.

The Bar Council of India will normally consider all the objections before releasing the final answer key as well as results.

How To Download AIBE 21 Answer Key

When the answer key is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website of AIBE. The provisional answer key link will go live on the homepage so that candidates can download the PDF file.

After opening the answer key, candidates can compare the official answers with their own answers noted down in the exam and may also be able to view response sheets (subject to the information released by the authority conducting the exam).

Candidates should download a backup of the key for future reference and for calculating the expected marks.

What Are The AIBE 21 Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for different categories of candidates, as defined by the Bar Council of India, were as follows: Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories had to obtain at least 45 out of 100 marks, which means 45 per cent.

To be eligible, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories should get at least 40 out of 100 marks for courses, which is a minimum of 40 per cent. To practise as an advocate in India, they should fulfil the minimum qualifying marks in any one of the courses for the Certificate of Practice.

What were the topics included in the AIBE 21 syllabus

The AIBE 21 covered a broad range of subjects to test candidates’ depth and breadth of understanding across the areas of law. The syllabus included 19 major law subjects that form part of legal education and professional practice.

Candidates were also tested on provisions of India’s new criminal laws, covering Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

As the answer key will be released soon, exam takers can now start assessing their performance and gauging their likelihood of meeting the acceptance criteria. Official results will be released after the answer key analysis review is finished.

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