AIBE 21 Result 2026 At allindiabarexamination.com: Know How To Download When Out

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE 21 Result 2026 soon. To download the AIBE results 2026, candidates need to visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 2026 result contains the overall marks scored by the candidates, qualification status and other details. Candidates who secure the AIBE 21 cutoff marks will be declared qualified and will be eligible for Certificate of Practice (CoP).

Steps to Check AIBE Result 2026

Candidates must visit the official website and follow the given below steps to download the result.

Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the AIBE 21 Result link available on the homepage.

Enter the Login ID and Password.

Submit the details to access your result.

The AIBE 21 scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen.

Download the result pdf and take a printout for future reference.

AIBE Merit List 2026

The BCI will release the AIBE 21 merit list along with the result. Candidates can check whether the AIBE 21 merit list 2026 or toppers list on the official website. Aspirants who have appeared in the AIBE entrance exam are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates on AIBE 21 Result 2026 and other details . To qualify the exam, the general category candidates will have to score 43 marks. While SC ST category candidates must score 37 out of 100 to pass the AIBE XXI Result.



Details Mentioned in AIBE 21 Result 2026

The following details will be mentioned on the AIBE XXI scorecard are:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

State Bar Enrolment numberDate of birth

Category

Marks obtained

Qualifying marks

Pass or Fail Status

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