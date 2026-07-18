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Home > Education News > AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com

Around 65.92% students qualified for Certificate of Practice (CoP). A total of 1,75,701 candidates appeared for the AIBE XXI examination.

AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 18:33 IST

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has declared the AIBE 21 Result 2026 on July 18. Candidates who appeared in AIBE examination 2026 need to visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com and download the results. A total of 65.92% students qualified for  Certificate of Practice (CoP). A total of 1,75,701 candidates appeared for the AIBE XXI examination. Out of total, around 1,10,909 male, 64,784 female and 8 transgender appeared in the entrance exam.  The AIBE 2026 result contains the overall marks scored by the candidates, qualification status and other details. .

Steps to Check AIBE Result 2026

Candidates must visit the official website and follow the given below steps to download the result. 

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  • Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

  • Click on the AIBE 21 Result link available on the homepage.

  • Enter the Login ID and Password.

  • Submit the details to access your result.

  • The AIBE 21 scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen.

  • Download the result pdf and take a printout for future reference.

AIBE Merit List 2026

The BCI has released the AIBE 21 merit list along with the result. Candidates can check the AIBE 21 merit list 2026 or toppers list. To qualify the exam, the general category candidates will have to score 43 marks. While SC ST category candidates must score 37 out of 100 to pass the AIBE XXI Result. 

Details Mentioned in AIBE 21 Result 2026

The following details will be mentioned on the AIBE XXI scorecard are:

  • Candidate’s name

  • Roll number

  • Application number

  • State Bar Enrolment numberDate of birth

  • Category

  • Marks obtained

  • Qualifying marks

  • Pass or Fail Status

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AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com
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AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com

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AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com

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AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com

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