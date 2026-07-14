AIBE 21 Result Out Soon At allindiabarexamination.com: Check Direct Link, Expected BCI Result Date, Cut-off

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will announce the AIBE 21 Result 2026. Candidates can check and download the AIBE XXI result 2026 in online mode at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 2026 result contains details the candidate’s overall marks, qualification status, category, roll number and others. Candidates who secure the required cutoff marks will be declared as qualified and eligible candidates will be granted Certificate of Practice (CoP).

AIBE 21 Result 2026 Date & Time

The BCI will declare the AIBE 21 Result 2026 soon at its official website. It is expected that AIBE results will be announced by July 15. However, the official annoucement on AIBE result date 2026 is not yet out. Once released, candidates who appeared in the entrance examiantion can visit the official portal to downlaod the result by entering required details.

How to Download AIBE 21 Result 2026?

The XXI AIBE result 2026 will be announced soon.To download AIBE 21 Exam Result 2026 PDF, check the below given steps

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Login using AIBE login credentials such as roll number and password.

Click on the submit button

The AIBE 21 result PDF will display on screen

Download and save the AIBE result for future reference.

AIBE Result 2026: Details mentioned

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

State Bar Enrolment numberDate of birth

Category

Marks obtained

Qualifying marks

Pass or Fail Status

AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026

The AIBE 21 final answer Key 2026 was released on July 10, 2026. The final answer key contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the test. Candidates can compare their responses and estimate their performance before the official result is announced.

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