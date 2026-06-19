AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Download Steps and Direct Link

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 on its official examination website today. Only candidates who have registered for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets by logging into the candidate portal with their application number and password.

The AIIMS BSc Nursing entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 27, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various allotted centres. The Admit Card has the following information, such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, shift, address of the examination centre, etc. Candidates should download and check all details mentioned in the admit card as soon as it gets released.

How to download AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026

Applicants can download their admit cards from the official AIIMS examination portal. To download the hall ticket, candidates have to visit the portal, proceed to the undergraduate courses and click on the AIIMS Nursing Examination link and then log in with their credentials.

After logging in, the candidates can download the admit card and print it for future use. Candidates should keep more than 1 printed copy to avoid any last-minute problems on the day of the exam.

What information will be present in the AIIMS Nursing Admit Card 2026

The admit card will contain some vital information concerning the exam and the candidate. These may include:

Candidate name and photograph

Candidate roll number and application number

Date of the exam and shift

Reporting time

Examination centre

Important instructions on the day of the exam

The candidates should carefully confirm all information. In case of any mismatch, candidates should contact the examination authorities immediately.

Why is AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 required

The paper is a prerequisite for appearing in the exam. Candidates without a hall ticket will not be allowed to go to the examination centre under any circumstances. AIIMS has stated that the admit card will be valid only for the exam date, shift and centre allotted to the candidate. Any attempt to appear in any other centre or session will not be allowed.

What documents are needed with AIIMS Nursing Admit Card

In addition to the admit card, candidates need to carry an original government issued picture identity card to the examination centre. Valid identification documents include Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID or Driving Licence

It is recommended that you reach the examination centre well before the reporting time indicated on the admit card so that the verification process can flow without any hindrance.

The AIIMS BSc Nursing entrance conducted by AIIMS for admission to nursing programmes at different AIIMS across the country is expected to witness high competition again due to limited seats. Candidates should keep login credentials handy and keep a regular check on the official website for all welcome announcements related to the release of admit card.

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2026 Results Declared: Download Rank Cards, Check Qualifying Marks and Counselling Process