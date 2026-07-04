AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026 Today: Know How To Download Merit List

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will declare the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026 today, July 4. The BSc nursing result 2026 will be available in the pdf format on its official examination website. Candidates who appeared for the BSc (Hons.) Nursing entrance exam can check and download the AIIMS nursing merit list PDF and check their qualifying status. ‘

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026: How To Download Merit List?

Registered candidates need to follow below given steps to download the BSc Nursing AIIMS 2026 merit list

Visit the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026 link

The AIIMS BSc nursing merit list PDF will appear on the screen.

Enter roll number using the search option (Ctrl+F on desktop).

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned in the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2026

The details mentioned in the AIIMS BSc Nursing PDF are as follows:

Roll number

Category

Percentage

Overall rank

PWBD

Qualifying cutoff

AIIMS 2026 BSc Nursing Result: What Next?

Once the result is declared, the authority releases the counselling schedule for all qualified candidates. During the process, eligible candidates will be required to fil out their choices of courses and colleges within the stipulated date and time. Based on choices filled and merit list, the seat allotment is done. Candidates who are granted seats will have to join the allotted colleges and pay the tuition fee to secure their seat at the college. If a candidate fail to join the allotted college, he or she will be debarred and cannot be eligible to participate in subsequent rounds of counselling.

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