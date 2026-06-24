AIIMS INI SS Result 2026 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Round 1 Seat Allotment List and Admission Steps

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the results of Round 1 seat allotment for the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI SS) July 2026 session. Now registered candidates can check their INI SS seat allotment results on the portal of the AIIMS exam.

The result release is one of the important marks of the admission process to the super-speciality medical programmes by leading institutions of the country. Allotted candidates are required to complete the admission procedures within the stipulated time in order to obtain the seat allocation.

What is AIIMS INI SS Result 2026

‘AIIMS INI SS Result 2026’ refers to the seat allotment result of Round 1 for the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI SS) July 2026 session. The AIIMS INI SS Result 2026 has been released in PDF format, wherein the roll numbers and categories of the candidates, assigned institutes and courses have been mentioned.

Candidates can participate in the counselling process for booking seats for super speciality courses offered by the Institutes of National Importance that include DM, MCh, and MD Hospital Administration of India.

How can I check my seat allotment INI SS results

Candidates can view the allotment list on the official AIIMS examinations website. The result is online and can be downloaded for your convenience.

To view your allotment status, go to the official AIIMS examinations portal and open the link to the July 2026 INI SS counselling. From the academic courses page, click the link associated with the July 2026 INI SS round and download the PDF. After opening the PDF, enter your roll number and then check your allotted institute and speciality.

The release of the allotment list allows applicants to know the status of admission. It also informs them what to do next in their admission journey.

What information will be available on the AIIMS INI SS allotment list

The allotment list shows other important details pertaining to the counselling result. In addition to the roll number, it shows the category and the allotted institute and speciality.

These are the admission details, and it’s important that candidates verify the data. Any error or inaccuracy on the AIIMS counselling website must be reported to the concerned officials via the official channel.

And with the announcement of list availability, institutions’ involvement in the seat allocation process can also be observed.

What’s next for the applicants with allotted seats

Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 1 should make admission within the specified period. The process includes acceptance of the allotted seat, verification of documents and reporting to the institutes allotted.

Non-compliance in any of the above points can result in cancellation of the allotted seat. Candidates are advised to go through all instructions issued by AIIMS and participating institutes.

Candidates also have to decide if they want to participate in further rounds of counselling as per the options available in the counselling rules.

Why is verification of documents important

Verification of documents is compulsory for admission. Candidates need to fail in producing all the certificates and supporting documents to prove their eligibility for the course and category allotted.

Apart from confirming the eligibility of candidates, verification also helps in ensuring transparency of the counselling process. Candidates must hold and produce the original documents and photocopies while being called to report to the institute.

What happens after the admission round 1

After Round 1 of admissions, AIIMS will have subsequent counselling rounds to allot the vacant seats. Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotment or are yet to get an allotted seat can also apply for subsequent ones. This will be subject to the counselling rules and seat allotted.

Candidates should regularly keep themselves updated regarding the further counselling rounds, reporting schedules and other admissions.

Also Read: Bihar School Hours Revised Till June 30; Check Updated Timing and Heatwave Guidelines