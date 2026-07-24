AILET 2027 Notification Released: Check Exam Date, Application Details, Fee and How to Apply

National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the notification for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027 for Five-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M. courses. The test is for admission to the above courses for the academic year 2027-28.

According to the official notification released on July 23, 2026, the AILET 2027 will be held on December 13, 2026 (Sunday) between 2 pm and 4 pm at various centres across India.

The online application process for the AILET will begin on August 7, 2026. Candidates appearing for the law entrance examination must keep visiting the official website of NLU Delhi.

AILET 2027 Important Dates and Schedule

Candidates can check the major events related to AILET 2027 below:

Notification release date: July 23, 2026

Application form release date: August 7, 2026

AILET 2027 exam date: December 13, 2026

Exam timing: 2 PM to 4 PM

Courses offered: B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M.

Academic session: 2027-28

How to Apply for AILET 2027? Follow These Steps

Once the application window opens, candidates can complete registration through the official portal. The steps include:

Visit the NLU Delhi admission website.

Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Upload required documents in the given format.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future use.

They should do this within the stipulated deadline to prevent last-minute complications.

AILET 2027 Application Fee Details