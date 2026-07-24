AILET 2027 Notification Released: Check Exam Date, Application Details, Fee and How to Apply

AILET 2027 Important Dates and Schedule
- Notification release date: July 23, 2026
- Application form release date: August 7, 2026
- AILET 2027 exam date: December 13, 2026
- Exam timing: 2 PM to 4 PM
- Courses offered: B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M.
- Academic session: 2027-28
How to Apply for AILET 2027? Follow These Steps
- Visit the NLU Delhi admission website.
- Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.
- Fill out the application form with accurate details.
- Upload required documents in the given format.
- Pay the application fee online.
- Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future use.