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Home > Education News > Andhra Pradesh NEET 2026 Rank List Out: Know How To Download At drntr.uhsap.in

Andhra Pradesh NEET 2026 Rank List Out: Know How To Download At drntr.uhsap.in

Once the rank list is out, shortlisted candidates will be invited to register and participate in the AP NEET UG Counselling 2026. After Registrations, candidates will be required to fill out their choices of courses and colleges within the given schedule.

Andhra Pradesh NEET 2026 Rank List Out: Know How To Download At drntr.uhsap.in

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 19:45 IST

The Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Sciences has released the AP NEET 2026 Rank List on its official website. Candidates whose names are mentioned in the rank list will be eligible for the AP NEET 2026 counselling process. A total of 33,220 candidates have been included in the Andhra Pradesh state merit list. The  AP NEET merit list has been published in PDF format.

How To Download AP NEET Rank List 2026?

Details Mentioned in AP NEET Rank List 2026

  • Candidate’s Name
  • NEET 2026 Roll Number
  • NEET All India Rank (AIR)
  • NEET Score/Marks
  • State Merit Rank
  • Father’s Name (if mentioned)
  • Gender
  • Category (OC/BC-A/BC-B/BC-C/BC-D/BC-E/SC/ST)
  • Local Area Status (AU/SVU/Non-Local)
  • PwD (Persons with Disabilities) Status, if applicable

What After AP NEET 2026 Rank List Release?

Once the rank list is out, shortlisted candidates will be invited to register and participate in the AP NEET UG Counselling 2026. After Registrations, candidates will be required to fill out their choices of courses and colleges within the given schedule. The seat allotment will be done based choices filled, merit list and seat availability in the colleges. 

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Andhra Pradesh NEET 2026 Rank List Out: Know How To Download At drntr.uhsap.in
Tags: AP NEET 2026 Rank ListAP NEET 2026 Rank List ReleaseAP NEET Merit ListAP NEET Merit List 2026

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Andhra Pradesh NEET 2026 Rank List Out: Know How To Download At drntr.uhsap.in

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Andhra Pradesh NEET 2026 Rank List Out: Know How To Download At drntr.uhsap.in
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