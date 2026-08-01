Andhra Pradesh NEET 2026 Rank List Out: Know How To Download At drntr.uhsap.in

The Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Sciences has released the AP NEET 2026 Rank List on its official website. Candidates whose names are mentioned in the rank list will be eligible for the AP NEET 2026 counselling process. A total of 33,220 candidates have been included in the Andhra Pradesh state merit list. The AP NEET merit list has been published in PDF format.
How To Download AP NEET Rank List 2026?
-
Visit the official website of NTRUHS at drntr.uhsap.in.
-
Click on the AP NEET merit list PDF link on the homepage.
-
The AP NEET merit list PDF will open on the screen.
-
Use the search option (Ctrl + F) and enter the roll number to check the rank.
-
Download the AP NEET rank list PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned in AP NEET Rank List 2026
- Candidate’s Name
- NEET 2026 Roll Number
- NEET All India Rank (AIR)
- NEET Score/Marks
- State Merit Rank
- Father’s Name (if mentioned)
- Gender
- Category (OC/BC-A/BC-B/BC-C/BC-D/BC-E/SC/ST)
- Local Area Status (AU/SVU/Non-Local)
- PwD (Persons with Disabilities) Status, if applicable
What After AP NEET 2026 Rank List Release?
Once the rank list is out, shortlisted candidates will be invited to register and participate in the AP NEET UG Counselling 2026. After Registrations, candidates will be required to fill out their choices of courses and colleges within the given schedule. The seat allotment will be done based choices filled, merit list and seat availability in the colleges.
Also Read: Legendary Mountaineer Nirmal Purja Killed in POK Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing
Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.