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Home > Education News > Andhra Pradesh Revises Muharram School Holiday 2026 Dates: When Will Schools Remain Closed?

Andhra Pradesh Revises Muharram School Holiday 2026 Dates: When Will Schools Remain Closed?

The Andhra Pradesh government has revised its holiday schedule for Muharram 2026.

School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List
School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 13:35 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government has updated its 2026 holiday calendar for Muharram, meaning schools and other educational establishments will have to update their academic calendar. The decision was made on the basis of recommendations received from the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board and updated lunar calendar calculations that had been made which had altered the expected dates of Muharram holiday celebrations. This notification has revised the dates of optional and general holidays announced earlier for the Islamic month of Muharram to reflect the expected date of Muharram.

Why has Andhra Pradesh amended its holiday calendar for Muharram

The state government amended the holiday calendar after the revised lunar calculations had shown that there would be a change in the expected dates of Muharram. Religious feasts in the Islamic calendar are ascertained by the sightings of the moon and lunar calculations, which can bring about alterations in the holiday calendar.

The amended notifications were issued on the basis of recommendations received from the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board and discussions in various government departments to amend the earlier notifications in line with the expected dates of 9th Muharram and Ashura. The amended notifications were issued in the form of government orders on June 15, 2026.

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What are the new dates of Muharram holiday in Andhra Pradesh

The optional holiday earlier announced on June 16, 2026, has now been rescheduled to June 25, 2026. Likewise, the general holiday earlier announced on June 25 has been shifted to June 26, 2026.

The modified dates have been notified to align with the expected date of 9th Muharram on June 25 and 10th Muharram (Ashura) on June 26. However, it is yet to be confirmed by religious authorities, and the earlier dates are being notified for administrative purposes throughout the state.

How will the change affect schools

Schools and educational institutions across Andhra Pradesh are expected to observe the modified holiday dates as announced. Government and other recognised institutions may have to make changes in their academic schedules, marking, examinations, attendance records, and other administrative tasks as per the revised dates.

Education officials have requested institutions revise their calendars and keep students, parents and staff informed to preclude any confusion. The modification has been notified to ensure proper implementation of the holidays across districts and educational institutions.

What do the government orders say

The modified holiday list has been notified through new govt. orders that amend the earlier list of general and optional holidays announced by the state for the year 2026. The orders supersede the dates announced before and will be made lawful in the administrative records of the state and in gazette notifications. The officials said the changes were made so that public holidays are aligned with the religious events. The decision came as normal practice wherever there are changes in the expected timing of a religious event known by the lunar calendar.

Why is Muharram significant in the Islamic calendar

Muharram is a significant month in the Islamic calendar and also signifies the start of the Islamic New Year. The tenth day of Muharram or the day of Ashura has unique religious and historical significance for Muslims throughout the world. Many communities mark the day by prayers and processions as well as other commemorating activities. The significance of the day often results in state governments declaring holidays for public offices and schools. The new dates are in force, so schools and government organisations in Andhra Pradesh will take these new dates into consideration and make necessary arrangements before the Muharram celebration on June 25 and June 26. 

Also Read: GK Quiz: Which Country Is Known As The Smallest Island Nation? 

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Andhra Pradesh Revises Muharram School Holiday 2026 Dates: When Will Schools Remain Closed?
Tags: Andhra Pradesh Muharram holiday 2026Muharram school holidayschool closedschool holiday

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Andhra Pradesh Revises Muharram School Holiday 2026 Dates: When Will Schools Remain Closed?
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