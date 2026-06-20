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Home > Education News > Another NEET Aspirant Dies Days Before Re-Test; Ghaziabad Student Left Chilling ‘Doing Something Different’ Video Behind

Another NEET Aspirant Dies Days Before Re-Test; Ghaziabad Student Left Chilling ‘Doing Something Different’ Video Behind

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant from Ghaziabad allegedly took his own life just two days before the NEET re-examination.

Another NEET aspirant takes his life days before exam (Image: AI-generated)
Another NEET aspirant takes his life days before exam (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 17:32 IST

A fresh incident of a tragic death of a NEET candidate from Uttar Pradesh has surfaced in which the 22-year-old student reportedly committed suicide at his residence in Ghaziabad, two days prior to the NEET examination to be held on June 21. The name of the deceased was Jatin Kumar, and he belonged to the H-Block area of Pratap Vihar within the region of Vijay Nagar. He had been making preparations for the NEET entrance exam.

Reports say that according to family members, Jatin was studying and walking around inside his room until around midnight on Thursday. However, when relatives went to wake him up on Friday morning, they found him dead. The incident has left the family devastated, especially as Jatin was the only son in the household.

NEET tragedy deepens as investigators recover video recorded before death

As per reports, soon after receiving information, officials from Vijay Nagar police station and forensic experts reached the spot. During the inspection, investigators found a broken noose tied to the ceiling fan, while Jatin’s body was lying on the floor of the room.

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As the probe progressed, police recovered a one-minute and four-second video from the student’s mobile phone. Investigators believe the clip was recorded shortly before his death. In the video, Jatin reportedly showed his study room and said he was “thinking of doing something different today.” He also pointed towards the noose hanging from the ceiling fan.

Questions remain despite claims that NEET pressure was not the reason

According to reports, Jatin stated in the video that he was not under any pressure and was not stressed because of the NEET examination. He also mentioned that his father had advised him not to take tension over the test.

The student further said that he wanted to succeed in NEET and that if he managed to do so, people would watch the video. The recording ended soon after that statement. Investigators are now verifying the authenticity of the video while examining every aspect of the case to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

NEET investigation continues as family struggles with shock

Jatin’s father works in a government department, while his mother is a homemaker. The grieving family has declined to speak to the media following the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali Nagar) Upasana Pandey said the video recovered from the aspirant’s phone is being examined. She added that the body has been sent for postmortem and that police are investigating all angles. As the NEET re-examination approaches, the incident has once again drawn attention to the challenges faced by students preparing for one of India’s toughest entrance exams.

Disclaimer: 

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Also Read: Indore Tragedy: 20-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Building Days Before Rescheduled Exam    

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Another NEET Aspirant Dies Days Before Re-Test; Ghaziabad Student Left Chilling ‘Doing Something Different’ Video Behind
Tags: ghaziabadhome-hero-pos-9neetNEET Student death

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Another NEET Aspirant Dies Days Before Re-Test; Ghaziabad Student Left Chilling ‘Doing Something Different’ Video Behind

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Another NEET Aspirant Dies Days Before Re-Test; Ghaziabad Student Left Chilling ‘Doing Something Different’ Video Behind
Another NEET Aspirant Dies Days Before Re-Test; Ghaziabad Student Left Chilling ‘Doing Something Different’ Video Behind
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