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Home > Education News > Anti-Cheating Bill 2026 In Lok Sabha: What Changes For Students, Exam Bodies And Service Providers?

Anti-Cheating Bill 2026 In Lok Sabha: What Changes For Students, Exam Bodies And Service Providers?

Anti-Cheating Bill 2026 to tighten action against paper leaks and exam fraud, with up to 10 years in jail, Rs 50 lakh fines and tougher penalties for service providers.

Anti-Cheating Bill in Lok Sabha (Image: ANI, representative photo)
Anti-Cheating Bill in Lok Sabha (Image: ANI, representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 11:54 IST

Anti-cheating rules are expected to be made more stringent with the introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 which is expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh would move a motion seeking permission to table the Anti-Cheating Bill and move a resolution seeking that the same be taken up for consideration and passage. The amendment bill has been brought after continuing worries over leakages and malpractices in the competitive examination held all over the country.

The bill aims at strengthening the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The existing act pertains to all major public examinations held by institutions such as UPSC, SSC, NTA and Railway Recruitment Boards. The amendments will mainly deal with tough penalty, quick investigation and trial.

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Anti-Cheating Bill raises prison terms and fines for exam offences

Reportedly, under the Anti-Cheating Bill, the minimum jail term for offences would rise from three years to five years. The maximum sentence would increase from five years to 10 years, while the maximum fine would jump from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The Anti-Cheating Bill also recommends stricter penalties for service providers who are engaged in examination fraud. Such firms may have to pay a fine of Rs 5 crore and be prohibited from conducting any examination for eight years, twice as long as the present four years.

Anti-Cheating Bill targets service providers and senior officials

As per reports, directors and senior officials of service providers found involved in exam-related offences could face at least five years in prison and fines of up to Rs 5 crore. The Anti-Cheating Bill sets even harsher punishment for organised exam fraud, with a minimum seven-year prison term and a minimum fine of Rs 10 crore.

The proposed law also seeks to make investigations faster. The Central Government would be allowed to establish a Special Task Force (STF), apart from referring cases to a Central Investigating Agency. Investigations under the Act would have to be completed within two months.

Anti-Cheating Bill seeks faster action against paper leaks

The Anti-Cheating Bill comes at a time when leaks of exam papers and examination malpractice continue to be a big problem. The government is determined to use severe punishment and swift investigation to discourage exam cheating.

Once the Anti-Cheating Bill is passed in Parliament, it will help ensure that there are stronger measures for punishing individuals who indulge in exam malpractice.

Also Read: 19-Year-Old Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Takes Her Own Life, Note Says ‘Dream Of Becoming A Doctor’ Unfulfilled    

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Anti-Cheating Bill 2026 In Lok Sabha: What Changes For Students, Exam Bodies And Service Providers?
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Anti-Cheating Bill 2026 In Lok Sabha: What Changes For Students, Exam Bodies And Service Providers?

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Anti-Cheating Bill 2026 In Lok Sabha: What Changes For Students, Exam Bodies And Service Providers?
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