AP EAMCET 2026 Results Declared: Download Rank Cards, Check Qualifying Marks and Counselling Process

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 results, and thousands of candidate aspirants looking for admission to professional courses across the state can breathe a sigh of relief. Students who appeared for the entrance examination can now download their scorecards and rank cards from the official website. The announcement of the AP EAMCET results came shortly after the release of the AP Intermediate supplementary results that delayed the announcement of the result of the entrance exam.

The AP EAMCET is one of the most sought-after state entrance examinations for students aspiring to get admission to the engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered by the participating colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

How to check AP EAMCET 2026 results

Students can log in to the official AP EAMCET portal with the registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to download their scorecards. Under the result page, students can view the scores, ranks, and qualification status. It is also possible to download the rank cards from the result page for printing for further counselling and procedural documentation that needs verification. Students are advised to verify the information mentioned in the rank card and keep multiple copies of the result cards for counselling and documentation verification.

What are the AP EAMCET 2026 qualifying marks

Candidates of the general category taking part in the AP EAMCET 2026 need to obtain at least 25 per cent of the total marks in order to qualify the entrance examination. The candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are not subjected to a minimum qualifying mark. The minimum qualifying marks for these categories, as well as the rank, will be decided as per the applicable admission guideline. Eligibility for the counselling process and seat allocation largely depends upon the qualifying criteria.

How does AP EAMCET rank get calculated

The AP EAMCET rank list is generated on the basis of a weighted formula that takes into consideration both the marks obtained in the entrance exam and those in Class 12. Currently 75 per cent of the weightage is assigned to AP EAMCET marks, while 25 per cent is allotted to the intermediate examination marks. The combined marks of both stages help to compute the rank. The students will be admitted to the colleges of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy, as per the ranks provided by the result.

What follows after AP EAMCET results

After the publication of results, APSCHE will release the schedule of counselling. The candidates who meet eligibility criteria can register for counselling and complete the admission formalities.

The procedure will comprise online registration and document verification before the web option. The web option is the process of selecting the preferred colleges and courses. After finalising the choices, seats will be allotted according to rank, choice and seat availability. Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to pay the admission fee within the deadline.

What do students need to know about AP EAMCET counselling

With the release of AP EAMCET results, the counselling process is likely to see a high level of rivalry, especially in popular engineering streams such as computer science and allied streams. Candidates are advised to do thorough research on the cut-off of previous years and available options and to have all necessary documents in place before the counselling process starts. Not being able to complete a stage within the timeline can lead to loss of admission chances.

After being allotted a seat, the candidates are expected to go to their allocated institutes and bring authentic copies of requisite documents for verification and completion of the admission process. With AP EAMCET 2026 results out, the next phase will be the counselling and seat allotment, which will decide seats in some of Andhra Pradesh’s most popular professional courses.

Also Read: AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in; Check 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memos Online