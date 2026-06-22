AP EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check Expected Date, Qualifying Marks and Download Process

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon publish the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2026 result on its official website. Candidates will be able to view and download the scorecards of the AP EAMCET 2026 by signing in to the result portal once the activation link is available. The APSCHE has not given any official announcement about the date of the result, but it is reported that the AP EAMCET 2026 results will be available by 28 June. The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes in Andhra Pradesh colleges.

When will AP EAMCET Result 2026 be out

According to media reports, the AP EAMCET 2026 result will be declared by 28 June. Earlier, this result was supposed to be out around 19 June, but it was delayed. Candidates should keep checking the official APSCHE portal for result updates. Once the result link is activated, candidates can download the scorecards and rank cards.

Where to check AP EAMCET 2026 scorecard

The AP EAMCET Result 2026 will be online through the official website of the APSCHE. Those who appeared for the exam can log in with their credentials and check the result by viewing and downloading their scorecard online. The rank obtained in the exam will come to be of importance to determine admission to counselling.

How to download AP EAMCET Result 2026

Once the result is declared, candidates can download their scorecards by following the below directions:

Go to the official APSCHE portal.

Click on the AP EAMCET/EAPCET Result 2026 link.

Enter your registration number and hall ticket number.

Click submit.

View the scorecard and rank card mentioned on the screen.

Print the result.

Take a copy of the scorecard for future use, as it will be required during the counselling and admission process.

What is AP EAMCET Result 2026 qualifying marks

The qualifying marks are different for each category. For being eligible for being posted in the rank list, those belonging to the open category must achieve a minimum of 25 percent aggregate marks in the examination. This means a minimum of 40 marks out of a total of 160 marks. Candidates who qualify the minimum marks will be allotted ranks depending upon their scores. But according to APSCHE, candidates in the SC and ST categories are exempted from the minimum qualifying marks for ranking.

What will happen after AP EAMCET 2026 result

Upon the announcement of results, APSCHE is anticipated to release the counselling schedule of all the institutions for admission. The counselling process includes registration, certificate verification, web options filling and seat allotment. All the concerned certificates, ID proofs, and examination records should be prepared by the candidates to avoid last-minute hassles during counselling. The AP EAMCET 2026 result presentation will initiate the admission process for thousands of aspirants enrolled in the engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses. The candidates need to stay updated on all official announcements and complete their admissions formalities inside the stipulated time limits.

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