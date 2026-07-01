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Home > Education News > AP EAMCET Result 2026 OUT At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check How To Download Rank Card, Counselling Details

AP EAMCET Result 2026 OUT At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check How To Download Rank Card, Counselling Details

The AP EAMCET examination was held from May 12 to May 18, 2026, and the pharmacy course was held from May 19 to 20, 2026.

AP EAMCET Result 2026 OUT At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check How To Download Rank Card, Counselling Details

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 16:30 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP EAMCET result 2026 on July 1 on the official website.. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 can download the rank card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in 

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Date & Time

The AP EAMCET result 2026 has been announced. The scorecards will be available for the registered candidates at its official site. As the result has been declared, candidates will be required to participate in the counselling and admission process.  The AP EAMCET provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day.

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How to check AP EAMCET Result 2026

  • Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

  • Click on the AP EAMCET 2026 Result or Rank Card link from the homepage

  • Enter hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

  • Submit the credentials

  • The AP EAMCET scorecard 2026 and rank card will be displayed on the screen

  • Save the scorecard for your future admission procedure

The AP EAMCET examination was held from May 12 to May 18, 2026, and the pharmacy course was held from May 19 to 20, 2026. The engineering exam for both courses was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) is conducted for admission to undergraduate professional courses in Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026

The AP EAMCET counselling 2026 is conducted online Qualified candidates need to particpate in the counselling process by submitting registration form, pay the fee and fill out their choices of prefrences of colleges and courses within the given schedule.  The seat allotment is done based on choices filled and merit list.

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AP EAMCET Result 2026 OUT At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check How To Download Rank Card, Counselling Details
Tags: AP EAMCET 2026 resultAP EAMCET resultAP EAMCET Result 2026AP EAMCET Result 2026 Date

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AP EAMCET Result 2026 OUT At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check How To Download Rank Card, Counselling Details

AP EAMCET Result 2026 OUT At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check How To Download Rank Card, Counselling Details

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AP EAMCET Result 2026 OUT At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check How To Download Rank Card, Counselling Details
AP EAMCET Result 2026 OUT At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check How To Download Rank Card, Counselling Details
AP EAMCET Result 2026 OUT At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check How To Download Rank Card, Counselling Details
AP EAMCET Result 2026 OUT At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check How To Download Rank Card, Counselling Details

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