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Home > Education News > AP EAPCET 2026 Results Announced: Check APSCHE Toppers List in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy

AP EAPCET 2026 Results Announced: Check APSCHE Toppers List in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy

AP EAPCET 2026 Toppers List: APSCHE has announced the AP EAPCET 2026 results along with the topper list and pass percentage. Find out who secured the top ranks and what qualified candidates should do next.

AP EAPCET 2026 Results Announced: Check APSCHE Toppers List in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 16:37 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has finally announced the much-awaited AP EAPCET 2026 results today, July 1. Along with the results, the education council has also released the AP EAPCET 2026 toppers list in the Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams.
 
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, conducts the entrance exam on behalf of APSCHE. The council conducted the examination from May 12 to 15 and again from May 18 to 20 at 141 examination centres across Andhra Pradesh, and one centre was in Hyderabad. 
 
The toppers list of AP EAPCET includes students from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which shows the continued participation of candidates from neighbouring states. 
 

AP EAPCET 2026 Toppers List: Jonnala Roshan Tops in Engineering

Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy secured the top rank in the Engineering stream with a combined score of 95.6975. The second position was claimed by Korukonda Sravya, who secured a score of 95.5697. Among all the top five candidates in Engineering, three candidates are from Andhra Pradesh, while two are from Telangana.
Rank Candidate Combined Score
1 Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy 95.6975
2 Korukonda Sravya 95.5697
3 Venna Praveen Kumar Reddy 94.7446
4 Thunga Durga Suprabhath 94.6075
5 Telluri Shreyas Reddy 94.3287

AP EAPCET 2026 Result: Sambangi Jaswanth Naidu Tops Agriculture and Pharmacy

In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, Sambangi Jaswanth Naidu emerged as the topper with a combined score of 92.5398. While the second position was secured by Kudumula Venkata Mahant Akshaj Reddy with the combined score of 91.8114, Kondreddi Harika Devi Sri Anuhya finished third.
Rank Candidate Combined Score
1 Sambangi Jaswanth Naidu 92.5398
2 Kudumula Venkata Mahant Akshaj Reddy 91.8114
3 Kondreddi Harika Devi Sri Anuhya 91.7285
4 Karri Satyanarayana 91.6805
5 Bantu Dhatrika 91.3631

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AP EAPCET 2026 Pass Percentage

The Engineering stream recorded the highest number of applicants. This year, a total of 2,76,572 candidates registered, while 2,58,545 appeared for the examination. Out of all these candidates, 1,82,317 qualified, which means the overall pass percentage is 70.52 per cent.
 
The Agriculture and Pharmacy stream recorded an even stronger performance. Of the 79,231 registered candidates, 70,929 appeared and 63,546 qualified, taking the overall success rate to 89.59 per cent.

What Happens After the Results?

As the AP EAPCET 2026 results are now available, the candidates’ attention has now shifted to the counselling process. All the qualified candidates will soon compete for admissions to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy colleges across Andhra Pradesh.
 
All those students who secured a good rank should tighten their seat belts for the upcoming rounds, as this was just the beginning. The upcoming counselling rounds and seat allotment process will play a crucial role in determining their college and course choices.
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AP EAPCET 2026 Results Announced: Check APSCHE Toppers List in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy
Tags: AP EAMCET 2026AP EAMCET 2026 toppersAP EAPCET 2026AP EAPCET 2026 toppers

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AP EAPCET 2026 Results Announced: Check APSCHE Toppers List in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy

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AP EAPCET 2026 Results Announced: Check APSCHE Toppers List in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy
AP EAPCET 2026 Results Announced: Check APSCHE Toppers List in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy
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