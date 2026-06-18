AP Inter Supply Results 2026 Out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in; Check 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memos Online

The AP Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) 2026 results have been declared by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), providing some relief to the thousands of students who appeared for their exams earlier in the year. Their marks and memos are now available to check on the official websites and other platforms that have been set up by the board.

Supplementary exams were conducted for those students who could not pass one or more intermediate subjects in the regular exams and also for those wanting to better their results in the betterment scheme. Now that results have been declared, students can see how they fared and plan for the next set of exams. The announcement will be meaningful for both first-year and second-year intermediate school students hoping to clear their exams so as to catch admission in programmes of higher education in the next few months.

Where to check AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026

Students can check respective results on the official portals of BIEAP by providing login details. Besides, results can also be accessed through DigiLocker and the state’s WhatsApp-based student services portal.

The board has made several access points for the candidates to use in checking the results if the official website gets exhausted of traffic after the proclamation of results. It’s prudent for the candidates to print and archive their marks memos for admissions and verification in the future.

What are the steps involved in downloading AP Inter marks memo

The candidates have to visit its official site to check the results. Post entering the roll number and date of birth, they can check their scorecard. The memo contains the marks for each individual subject, the total marks obtained and the candidate’s qualification status. It’s best to double-check all the information and keep the copies of the memo till the issue of any certificates. The memo will be needed for admission and counselling activities while applying to pursue higher studies.

What are the AP Inter supplementary passing criteria

The candidate needs to combine the marks of theory and practical examinations wherever applicable to pass the supplementary in the subject; they should get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. The supplementary examination was conducted between May 21 and 4, while the practical examination was conducted from June 7 to 11. These exams give students the chance to raise their grades without having to wait for another year.

How did the students fare in AP Inter 2026

As per a statement from the authorities, a large number of aspirants raised their scores through supplementary and betterment examinations. Though 1.35 lakh students raised their scores among the first-year entrants, thousands of students who had not qualified earlier cleared the examination via the supplementary route.

Ahead of them, many second-year students also secured better scores and raised their grades. The announcement shows the importance of betterment examinations for raising students’ grades.

What will happen next after AP Inter supplementary results

This announcement will help aspirants after obtaining the results to apply for undergraduate courses, graduate and professional courses. It can also aid the counselling and admission this year in the entrance exams and other higher educational institutions. Those who performed better could apply for better colleges, and those newly qualified could continue their startup process in college without a loss of year. The announcement of AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 is a significant event for thousands of students who are given a second chance to improve their academic performance and achieve their future educational aspirations.

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