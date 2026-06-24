AP POLYCET Counselling 2026 Begins at apsbtet.ap.gov.in: Check Registration Process, Web Options and Seat Allotment Schedule

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will conduct the first phase of AP POLYCET Counselling 2026 from June 24. The candidates who have qualified for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) are eligible to complete the admission process for diploma programmes in polytechnic colleges of the state.

Registration, payment of fees, certificate verification, web options submission and seat allotment are the steps that an eligible candidate has to carry out for admission. Authorities have recommended that all of the steps above are completed with adequate time so that no issues arise during the admission process.

When does AP POLYCET counselling 2026 start

The registration, counselling fee payment and certificate verification process will begin from June 24 to June 30, 2026, according to the timetable announced by the authorities. All the eligible candidates, who have secured passing marks in their qualifying exam, can complete the process through the official portal of the counselling process.

The AP POLYCET counselling process is an essential step of the admission process in the diploma programmes in engineering, non-engineering and technology offered by private and government polytechnic institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

What is the AP POLYCET counselling process

The admission process comprises a number of stages. Candidates are required to register online and pay the counselling fee. Subsequent to successful registration, candidates have to go through the process of certificate verification followed by the web options process, where they can decide on the colleges and diploma programmes they are interested in pursuing.

Seat allotment will be done on the basis of the candidates’ ranks, category, reservation details and seat availability at the participating colleges.

What is the process of certificate verification

Physical verification of the document will happen at the appointed Help Line Centres throughout the state, including the districts, from 25th June to 01st July 2026. Candidates must bring all the original documents along with their copies for verification.

Inability to complete the verification process during such a timeframe can impact their eligibility for allotment. Hence, it is suggested that students refer to the official website for the list of certificates required and make sure all such documents are ready before reaching the centres.

When will the AP POLYCET web options open

The candidates can open web options entry from 29th June to 03rd July 2026. During that period, they can rank and priority the colleges and diploma programmes of their choice. The web options stage is of great significance in determining seat allotment. Candidates should keep themselves informed about the institutions, courses offered and admission history before finalising their choices. The authorities have also given a one-day correction window on July 4 to enable students to rectify/correct their mistakes before allotment.

When will AP POLYCET seat allotment be released

The AP POLYCET 2026 seat allotment result will be released on July 6. Alloted students will have to self-report themselves online and report to their institutions between July 7 and July 10. Seat allotment will be finalised only after self-reporting in the said period. Those students who do not report will not be allowed seat allotment.

How to apply for AP POLYCET counselling 2026

Candidates are to fill the application form by securing login credentials on the official portal. Then by logging into the counselling portal with the application number and date of birth, paying the counselling fee, certificate verification, filling of web options and locking their preferences before the stipulated time. With admissions about to commence, candidates are advised to regularly follow official updates and follow the counselling schedule for a smooth admission experience under the 2026 academic session.

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