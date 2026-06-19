AP SSC ASE Result 2026 Out at results.bse.ap.gov.in; Check Scorecard and Pass Percentage

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh, released the results for the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination (ASE) in May 2026. All the students who appeared for the supplementary exam can now view the result of the AP SSC Supplementary Examination, May 2026, on the websites and other e-portals of the state government.

Official records show that 94,990 students appeared for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination from May 25 to 5 June 2026. Out of the registered entries, 78,261 candidates obtained high scores in the examination, and the total number of students who passed in the exam was 82.39 per cent.

It is observed that the current pass percentage of AP SSC ASE was higher than that of the previous year, showing that the students increased their scores in this supplementary examination.

What is the pass percentage of AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026

The overall pass percentage of AP SSC ASE May 2026 was 82.39 percent. It was 76.14 percent for the past year. The Secretariat and DGE attributed the increase in the pass percentage to the emphasis on academic programmes before the exam. Special remedial exercises and revision schemes were implemented by the government to assist students in improving their performance. The rise in the pass rate has been taken as a positive sign for the secondary education scenario in the state.

How did boys and girls go about it in AP SSC ASE 2026

Girls again outperformed boys in the supplementary examination. 57,811 boys appeared, and 46,512 candidates took the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 80.46 per cent. Out of which 37,179 girls appeared and 31,749 qualified, recording a pass percentage of 85.39 per cent. A difference of almost five percentage points confirms the good academic performance of girl students throughout Andhra Pradesh.

Which districts did well in AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026

There were major variations in the performance levels when district-wise data were examined. Prakasam was the best-performing district with a pass percentage of 97.96 per cent. Following closely was Kakinada with a pass percentage of 97.94 per cent. Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema was lagging behind with a pass percentage of 97.45 per cent.

Among the lowest-performing districts were NTR district, with a pass percentage of 63.18 per cent; West Godavari; and Eluru districts. The district-wise analysis is expected to assist authorities to identify districts that may need extra help academically in future examinations.

How to check AP SSC supplementary result 2026

Candidates can check results from a variety of online options.

Candidates can check results by entering details on the official results portal. Results is also available through DigiLocker, the LEAP application, and the state’s out-of-band governance application on WhatsApp.

Officials have urged candidates to check only through official portals while accessing result-related data.

How to apply for AP SSC recounting and reverification

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for reapportioning of or reverification of answer scripts.

Requests for both services will be accepted from June 20 to June 26, 2026. Candidates can apply only online. Reverification charges have been set at Rs 500 for each subject; however, reverification applications will cost Rs 1,000 per subject. Officials have stated that the department will not accept any requests in paper format.

The Directorate has informed all the schools that original SSC certificates are scheduled for dispatch very soon. The students are requested to stay in touch with their schools about the dispatch of certificates and are advised to follow educational procedures.

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